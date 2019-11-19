Florence superintendent speaks out on former employee’s resignation

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - We’ve learned more about why a former high school teacher, who’s now facing charges of soliciting sex with a minor, resigned.
Florence Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw sent WAFF a statement regarding Bradly White. Shaw indicates that White resigned in March of 2018.
This was after an investigation by school administrators discovered he was sending text messages during an ACT examination, instead of supervising.
Right now White is out of the the Calhoun County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
Following his arrested White resigned from his position from Alexandria High, where he got a job after he left Florence.
