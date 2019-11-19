Decatur 'Dreamer’ shares concerns as Supreme Court weighs the future of DACA

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The future for some children brought to the United States illegally to live and work in the country is in limbo.
This month the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on DACA, often referred to as the Dream Act.
The Dream Act does not grant those children citizenship.
The Trump administration is arguing it’s unconstitutional, while lawyers supporting DACA say closing the program will cripple industry.
Decatur resident Evelyne Rivera’s family illegally brought her over the border from Mexico in 1999.
She’s not an American citizen, but said she doesn’t know anything else.
“I don’t remember Mexico, at all. I got here when I was 4 years old. It would be a total life changer,” she said.
She graduated from Decatur’s Austin High School, and got her “Dreamer” status as a junior.
In 2018, she graduated college in Kentucky and now works for the Alabama Coalition of Immigrant Justice, helping North Alabama immigrants navigate America and its immigration system.
She said ending DACA will make the challenges facing the immigrant community harder.
"Now they're like in limbo, where they don't know what to do."
The Trump administration is arguing DACA incentives illegal immigration and is unconstitutional.
The Department of Homeland Security reports more than 970,000 stops at the southwest border in the last fiscal year.
President Donald Trump has tweeted some “Dreamers” are “hardened criminals.”
However, all “Dreamers” must pass background checks before they are given such a status.
Rivera said she asks for compassion.
“Thing I try and tell people is try to have have empathy for your fellow human being. It’s not like we’re here because of choice. Most of us came here for a good reason,” she said.
She said no matter what the court decides, she will stay and fight for DACA’s reinstatement.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on DACA sometime in 2021.
There are an estimated 800,000 “Dreamers” in America, with an estimated 8,000 in Alabama.
