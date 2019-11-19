Warmer temps ahead of incoming cold front

Fair skies remain in place tonight with cool low temperatures falling to near 40 degrees. Wednesday will be one of the nicer fall days on your 10-day forecast with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. More clouds will move into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s with isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.
The cold front will move through on Friday bringing good chances rainfall to most locations, especially on Friday night. We will be keeping a close eye on any potential for thunderstorms to develop along the cold front passage Friday into Saturday. With or without thunderstorm development, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall will be expected in most locations through Saturday afternoon.
Some rain showers will also linger into late Saturday morning with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will dry out by Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We are keeping a close eye on a system moving in Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. This may have an impact on your Thanksgiving travel plans. Some strong thunderstorms may be possible with this system, please check back for updates on-air and on the WAFF 48 Weather App over the next few days for updates on the timing and impacts of this storm system.
