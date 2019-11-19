Cocaine, meth, $29K in cash seized in one of Limestone County’s largest drug busts

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s being called one of the largest drug busts in recent history in Limestone County.
Limestone County deputies and SBI agents worked together on this case for more than two months. Now, Jeffrey Madry is behind bars facing a laundry list of charges.
After executing a search warrant Monday, deputies found $29,000 in cash, more than 3 pounds of cocaine, meth, marijuana and two handgun.
Investigator Jamie King says they typically in see a lot of meth in north Alabama, however, this case is different. With the amount of cocaine they found, King says this dealer was providing for dozens of other dealers in the county and around north Alabama.
They’re calling this seizure a big success.
“Getting this amount of drugs off the street puts a major kink in the supply chain here in Athens. There’s three pounds of cocaine there, a half-pound of meth. We see a lot of meth here, more so than cocaine, but this really puts a damper on the amount of cocaine that’s going around here in Athens," said King.
Madry is charged with two counts of trafficking, illegal possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm.
