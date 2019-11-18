Quite start, more active end to the week

Happy Monday! We’re waking up to some more chilly temperatures this morning with frost as well.
We’re into the low to mid 30s across the Tennessee Valley this morning with mostly clear skies. This looks like it will be our coolest morning of the week as there will be a slight warming trend towards the weekend. It will also be our coolest afternoon overall with temperatures staying into the mid-50s and a mix of sun and clouds.
It will be a relatively boring start to the week with mainly sunny skies, but there is a small chance at a quick round of showers late Tuesday. However, the best chances for rain won’t be here until much later in the week. We’ll climb closer to the 70-degree mark by Thursday before a cold front approaches Friday or Saturday. The timing of the front is still in question, but it does look to be late in the week/early weekend. Keep checking back for more information throughout the week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.