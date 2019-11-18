Quite start, more active end to the week

It will be a relatively boring start to the week with mainly sunny skies, but there is a small chance at a quick round of showers late Tuesday. However, the best chances for rain won’t be here until much later in the week. We’ll climb closer to the 70-degree mark by Thursday before a cold front approaches Friday or Saturday. The timing of the front is still in question, but it does look to be late in the week/early weekend. Keep checking back for more information throughout the week!