Rain returns at week’s end

Mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep temperatures a little bit warmer with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s by daybreak on Tuesday. Cloud cover will rapidly clear out on Tuesday leaving us mostly sunny with more seasonal high temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday is probably the nicest day on the 10-day forecast with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. More clouds will move into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s with isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.
The cold front will move through on Friday bringing good chances rainfall to most locations, especially on Friday night. We will be keeping a close eye on any potential for thunderstorms to develop along the cold front passage Friday into Saturday. Check back for updates on-air and on the WAFF 48 Weather App over the next few days. Some rain showers will also linger into Saturday with much cooler temperatures in the low 50s.
Skies will dry out by Sunday with temperatures staying well below average into the week of Thanksgiving.
