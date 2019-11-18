Rain returns at week’s end

Mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep temperatures a little bit warmer with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s by daybreak on Tuesday. Cloud cover will rapidly clear out on Tuesday leaving us mostly sunny with more seasonal high temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday is probably the nicest day on the 10-day forecast with more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. More clouds will move into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s with isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.