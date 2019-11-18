3M says toxic chemicals were found at previously utilized landfill

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - New findings in a 3M investigation list toxic chemicals in at least one of the former Morgan County landfill utilized by 3M in Trinity.
A spokeswoman for the company says the amount discovered, is in compliance with EPA guidelines.
In July, 3M and the City of Decatur announced they would be doing an investigation into three of the company’s previous landfill sites: Brookhaven, Deer Springs and Old Moulton Road-Mud Tavern.
Monday, the company released preliminary investigation results claiming PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) chemicals were found at a site in Trinity.
PFAS chemicals are short-chain chemicals of PFOA and PFOS chemicals.
“The majority of these short-chain PFAS chemicals, the alternatives that have been in use, have similar health threats and are also alarming," Tennessee Riverkeeper founder David Whiteside said.
For several years now, the Tennessee Riverkeeper has been working to hold companies like 3M accountable for its disposal of chemicals.
After the preliminary investigation, a spokeswoman for 3M states the company plans to release its findings to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“We are committed to working with ADEM and the City of Decatur to make sure that all of those properties, which were closed decades ago, are rigorously sampled and tested,” 3M Decatur Plant Manager Michelle Howell said.
“It’s important that, if necessary, the water and waste be treated according to 21st century waste management standards, and we intend to do just that,” Howell continued.
The statement from 3M claims the chemicals near the Trinity landfill doesn’t affect drinking water.
However, the those with the Tennessee Riverkeepers still have grave concerns.
“Even 3M does not seem to understand where all of their PFAS contamination went and how to clean it up. They seem to be overwhelmed by the mess that they’ve made, and we’re going to force them to clean it up. Part of the problem is, they don’t know the extent of the damage they’ve caused,” Whiteside explained.
Moving forward, 3M is recommending quarterly groundwater monitoring at this site.
ADEM has also requested that 3M provide testing to owners of private drinking water wells who may be impacted.
