Local Prostate Cancer survivor urges others to get tested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -November is ‘Men’s Health Awareness’ month, and we’re shining the light on issues that matter to you and the other men in your life, through an initiative called “No Shave November.”
WAFF spoke with Robert Davis, a Vietnam veteran, and a prostate cancer survivor. He considers himself lucky - he found the disease before he ever had serious symptoms. At the age of 62, he started getting PSA tests, which is short for Prostate-specific antigen. This is a simple blood test. Davis’s levels kept rising over 2 and a half years, so doctors took a closer look and found he had cancer.
He had several treatment options. But decided on a less invasive method.
“I found out about Focal Laser Ablation. It’s where they go in with a laser at the end of a probe through MRI guidance and burns the tumor away. I walked in with cancer and within an hour of the procedure, I walked out cancer-free,” said Davis.
Davis says his recovery was quick easy and would recommend this option for the right candidate.
The procedure has a 94 percent success rate, and Davis is one of that 94 percent. He's cancer-free now and says those PSA tests were a lifesaver.
The American Cancer Society released these recommendations: Typically age 50 is the age they recommend to begin getting screened. Unless you are at high risk, then you should start at age 45. These include African Americans and men who have a close relative with the history of prostate cancer.
