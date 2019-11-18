Sheffield teen killed in stolen car crash was missing from Huntsville group home

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County coroner has given new details on the death of 18-year-old Joseph Aigner of Sheffield.
Coroner Butch Tucker said Aigner was driving a stolen SUV when he crashed on Highway 72 about 2.5 miles west of Rogersville, near the Meadow Ridge subdivision.
He said Florence police officers were chasing Aigner when the 2018 Mitsubishi Highlander went off the road, flipping multiple times and ejecting him from the vehicle.
First responders transported Aigner to the North Alabama Medical Center where he died.
Tucker said Aigner had been missing from a Huntsville area group home since October.
In an email, Huntsville police Sgt. Grady Thigpen said:
“At this time, we know that the victim was a runaway from the Harris Home. A case was generated approximately forty days after the victim had turned eighteen years of age. The victim was being transported back from Colbert County to the Harris Home when the victim ran away. Investigators have gathered that the victim succumbed to the injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. This is all the information that we have at this point. Thanks.”
State troopers are investigating.
