Former Florence teacher charged with soliciting minor

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A former Florence educator is charged with soliciting sex with a minor.
Right now Bradley White is out of the Calhoun County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
We just received word from the sheriff’s office about White’s arrest last Thursday.
The Calhoun County Sheriff told our partners at the Times Daily, a YouTube program similar to “Catch a Predator” helped lead to this arrest.
White resigned from his position at Florence High school in 2018, then got a job at Alexandria High School in Calhoun County.
He is not listed on the Alexandria High School staff directory right now.
Our sister station WBRC is reporting he abruptly resigned amid these allegations.
Read more at the Times Daily here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.