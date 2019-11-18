Decatur Police Department gets rare level of accreditation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is now one of 10 agencies in Alabama with a distinct level of accreditation.
On Saturday, the DPD received official agency accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA.
CALEA describes itself as the “gold standard for public safety.”
According to the commission’s website the CALEA seal, “confirms the agency’s commitment to continuous development and the professional delivery of public safety services.”
This includes things like building community relationships, having strong preparedness and a high standard for accountability.
Decatur PD joins the Huntsville Police Department, Madison Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as agencies in North Alabama with the CALEA seal of accreditation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.