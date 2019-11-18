Crossroads Community Outreach Day Center in Florence will ‘press on’ without city funding

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Crossroads Community Outreach Day Center is working to keep pushing to help those in need.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the city of Florence is pulling $60,00O in funding from nonprofit organization.
Meaning the majority of the center’s funds are now gone. The reason, noncompliance issues with the grant that provides that money.
The nonprofit says the city wants exact numbers on things like clients, which they say they can’t provide.
Read more at the Times Daily.
