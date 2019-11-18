Board member accused of stealing $60K from Limestone County cemetery

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County woman is charged with first-degree theft after authorities say she stole $60,000 from a local cemetery.
Delois Mason is accused of taking the money from the Legg Cemetery of Limestone County Inc. bank account.
According to the sheriff’s department, Mason is the only living member of the cemetery board.
Investigators say they got a search warrant and found documents at her home related to the missing money.
She turned herself in to Limestone County authorities.
It is not yet known if any of the money has been recovered.
