2 arrested after dead horse found in Jackson County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 18, 2019 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 5:13 PM

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are facing animal cruelty charges in Jackson County.

Investigators say they were arrested after a dead horse was found on their property.

Ashlie Lanea Chesser and Billy Joe Chesser are both facing animal cruelty charges.

Investigators say it started in October when a deputy checked out a home on Steam Plant Road in Stevenson. The deputy found a dead horse with empty water bowls just 5 feet away from the animal’s body.

The warrant was signed over the weekend, leading to the arrests.

