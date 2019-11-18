2 arrested after dead horse found in Jackson County

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are facing animal cruelty charges in Jackson County.
Investigators say they were arrested after a dead horse was found on their property.
Ashlie Lanea Chesser and Billy Joe Chesser are both facing animal cruelty charges.
Investigators say it started in October when a deputy checked out a home on Steam Plant Road in Stevenson. The deputy found a dead horse with empty water bowls just 5 feet away from the animal’s body.
The warrant was signed over the weekend, leading to the arrests.
