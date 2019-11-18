Alabama Veterans Museum gets deed to Limestone County Event Center

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Limestone County Commission have transferred the deed for the Limestone County Event Center over to the Alabama Veterans Museum.
That's after the transfer was delayed while the commission ironed out the last of the details.
The museum will now take up part of the event center property while another part of it will be used as an event space.
Officials say they’re thrilled to have the new space to honor veterans.
“Anything worthwhile takes a long time for it to come to pass. On behalf of the Veterans Museum, I’d like to personally thank the Limestone County Commission. This is a great day for the veterans of the state of Alabama and especially the veterans of Limestone County," said building fun board president Jerry Crabtree.
Officials aren’t yet sure when the museum will open at its *new location but hope it will be within a year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.