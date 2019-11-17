Not as cold tonight; Cool 50s to start the week

Mostly cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from bottoming out Sunday night into Monday morning, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.
The work week looks to start off quiet on both Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with more sunshine expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday back into the lower 60s which is right where we should be this time of year.
We are tracking another cold front moving in on Thursday which will bring chances of light rain showers to the Tennessee Valley. A few showers will linger into Friday morning with afternoon highs in the middle 50s behind the front. Another chance of rain return by Saturday with much cooler temperatures to follow.
The long-term temperature trend for the end of November is looking below average, highs will likely be in the 40s and 50s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.