Madison ballpark construction progress on track for opening day

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re 150 days away from opening day! Toyota Field is coming together nicely.
The stonework is complete on the columns at the entry gate, team store, and ticket box office. Installation is taking place on 3 rows of exterior seats for the stadium club. The view is amazing from the party deck looking down on the seats below.
According to the Rocket City Trash Pandas Twitter page, work continues on the seat installation on the third-base side, and they also tell us big things are about to happen as work begins on the scoreboard.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.