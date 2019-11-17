Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa out for season following hip injury against Miss St.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - - Alabama says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season after injuring a hip against Mississippi State.
Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
“Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season,” said Dr. Lyle Cain, Alabama Team Orthopedic Surgeon, Andrews Sports Medicine, and Orthopedic Clinic.
The Tide dealt with a number of injuries to get the win against Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville. Tagovailoa was injured while being dragged down late in the first half, with the Tide up four touchdowns, and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7.
Raekwon Davis suffered a sprained ankle, D.J. Dale with a knee injury, Henry Ruggs with bruised ribs as well as a few other injuries.
