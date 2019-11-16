Two suspects arrested following chase with law enforcement

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after State Troopers say they were involved in a chase on Interstate 65 through Morgan County.
The vehicle eventually stopped around Exit 318/Lacon. As the trooper approached the vehicle, two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and over a guard rail, and into the woods along Higdon Road and Highway 31.
Morgan County deputies and Falkville police officers approached the two subjects, who they say, put their hands in the air and surrendered.
Deputies arrested 35-year-old James Bernard Burns of Huntsville. Burns has a revoked license and outstanding warrants.
27-year-old Christopher Demond Ivey of Huntsville has a revoked license and outstanding warrants. Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Burns and Ivey were booked into the Morgan County jail on bond.
