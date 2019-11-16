Juvenile killed in a crash during pursuit with police

Sheffield Police tell WAFF a juvenile was driving a stolen 2018 Mitsubishi Highlander eastbound on U.S. Highway 72 during a pursuit with multiple law enforcement agencies around 3:13 a.m. The vehicle suddenly swerved off the roadway roughly 2.5 miles west of Rogersville, overturned multiple times, throwing the driver out of the car. The juvenile was taken to North Alabama Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.