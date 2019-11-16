Indicted Huntsville police officer’s attorney agrees with city on keeping records confidential

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been an update in the case of Huntsville police office William Darby, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Parker in 2018.
Both the state and Darby’s attorney filed responses to the city of Huntsville’s motion to keep requested information, such as body cam footage, confidential.
In the response filed Friday, Darby’s attorney agreed with the city.
Last week, city representatives argued that releasing the requested information would violate Darby’s rights and threaten the city’s ability to conduct meaningful internal investigations into the police department.
But the state requested that Judge Donna Pate order the city to comply with the subpoena.
At this time, it is not known when the judge will make a decision on the request.
