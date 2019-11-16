Huntsville Animal Shelter open house has holiday fun and furry friends

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Animal Shelter’s Holiday Open House is happening Saturday, the fund raiser seeks to promote pets for adoption and raise money for the animals in the shelter.
For just a $20 donation the whole family can get a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
All proceeds go to Huntsville Animal Service Foundation which helps shelter dogs and cats, specialized surgeries and spaying and neutering.
There will be face painting, popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, hamburgers and raffle drawings with great prizes.
The overall purpose is to encourage families to adopt or foster dogs and cats.
There are three fostering options:
1) Sleepovers, which would be one to four nights.
2) Foster To Adopt, a two-week trial period to see if the pet fits the family lifestyle.
3) Foster To Re-home, puppies and kittens too young to be spayed or neutered and placed in adoption, or there may be fearful or sick dogs needing that extra attention.
The open house is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huntsville Animal Shelter.
