Goats up for adoption in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly two dozen goats in Limestone County will be looking for a new home Saturday.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office found the goats off New Cut Road near Blackburn Road about five miles from the sheriff’s office.
For the past week, deputies have kept the goats at the arena and have been feeding them hay.
Investigators have also been searching for the goats’ owner but have been unsuccessful.
People will be able to adopt the goats through animal control starting Saturday.
