Flint Crossing Outdoors offers free store item to food drive participants

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Looking for a way to help others this holiday season? Here’s one easy thing you can do to help make a huge difference.
Today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Flint Crossing Outdoors store in Hazel Green is hosting a food drive to benefit Lunches of Love, a local ministry that works to address food insecurity in schools.
To increase participation, Flint Crossing Outdoors is offering one free store item to anyone who brings all five of the following foods: a jar of peanut butter, a jar of apple sauce, a box of saltine crackers, a box of easy mac & cheese and a box of instant oats.
Lunches of Love will then distribute the food items to students in Madison County Schools.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.