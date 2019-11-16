Dry pattern and cool through the weekend

The sky is mostly clear this morning, and a dry pattern is set for this weekend into the beginning of the workweek.
Expect abundant sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will be cold through the overnight with a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows will fall near 32 degrees. Another nice day is expected tomorrow to conclude the weekend. There will be sunshine with a few clouds. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 50s.
Temperatures will try to inch closer to average highs, in the lower 60s, by the middle of next week. A cold front is expected Thursday and will spark a few showers for the end of the workweek and will also bring temperatures down a few notches.
