District attorney: Madison police officers justified in shooting death of Dana Fletcher

“We applaud Madison County officials for taking the step to release police evidence from the October 27, 2019 confrontation between Madison Police and Dana Fletcher. We continue to press for full transparency in releasing all the bodycam video and audio files from this incident so we can assess all of the facts of this situation. It is our strong belief that bodycams are an integral part of a transparent and accountable criminal justice system and can provide answers to this family. The ability of the public to observe firsthand the actions of officers is essential to establishing and maintaining trust of law enforcement among the citizens they are sworn to protect. The Fletcher family remains grieving and our thoughts are with them as they mourn and lay Dana to rest

Benjamin Crump