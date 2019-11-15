Mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It is a cold start with frost possible this morning. Quiet weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds. Today's highs will be in the upper 50s.
Conditions stay quiet for the first half of the workweek with highs rising as we move towards the middle of the week. Temperatures will reach into the mid 60s by Wednesday.
A cold front is expected Thursday and will spark a few showers for the end of the workweek and will also bring temperatures back into the 50s.
