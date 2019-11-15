Boaz teen confesses to sodomy, police say

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz police have arrested a local 18-year-old on sex crime charges.
Police received a report of alleged sodomy involving Michael Long on Nov. 12.
Investigators say Long confessed to the allegations when he was interviewed.
Long was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree sodomy-forcible compulsion, second-degree sodomy, enticing a child for immoral purposes, and incest.
Long was held in the Boaz City Jail until being transported to the Marshall County Jail on Friday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
