Boaz teen confesses to sodomy, police say
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 15, 2019 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 10:10 PM

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz police have arrested a local 18-year-old on sex crime charges.

Police received a report of alleged sodomy involving Michael Long on Nov. 12.

Investigators say Long confessed to the allegations when he was interviewed.

Long was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree sodomy-forcible compulsion, second-degree sodomy, enticing a child for immoral purposes, and incest.

Long was held in the Boaz City Jail until being transported to the Marshall County Jail on Friday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

