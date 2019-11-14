Woman charged with pulling gun at Tanner High School, banned from Limestone County Schools

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman is banned from all Limestone County Schools after she was accused of pulling a gun on someone at Tanner High School.
The incident happened on October 28th in the high school’s parking lot, according to our partners at the Athens News Courier.
Deputies say Lakresha Cosby confronted someone and started arguing with them. They say she then started cursing at them, before pointing a gun at their head and threatening to kill them.
Cosby was pulled away by two men, allowing the victim to get away.
There’s no word on what led up to this incident.
Cosby is charged with menacing. She has since bonded out jail, but has been given a lifetime ban from all Limestone County Schools. She’s set to appear in court in December.
While a lifetime ban is not necessarily uncommon, some board members do think a heavier consequence was required.
