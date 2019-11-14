Veterans memorial in Priceville deteriorating after 7 years

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Veterans Memorial on Highway 67 is less than a decade old and has already been repaired nearly every year since it was built in 2011.
From afar, the monuments look almost perfect.
However, when you take a closer look, the imperfections start slipping out.
“Over the past six years, we’ve had to replace five.” said Priceville Councilman Tommy Perry.
Perry says the Morgan County Veterans Memorial has already been replaced five times over the last six years. is a county staple.
Perry says the county staple is already tarnishing because of extreme summer heat.
Replacing the granite with a dark gray granite is key Perry says. However, they need more than $74,000 to accomplish that.
“The county commission have voted to donate $40,000 for replacement, and they’ve been a huge help for us through this process," Perry explained.
To get the granite ordered half the money needs to be paid up front.
Perry tells WAFF 48 News a private citizen donated $25,000 to repairing the monuments.
The Priceville City Council will vote on this Thursday evening.
If approved, the new, gray granite pieces will be put in place next summer.
