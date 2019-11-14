Strut your Mutt in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Valley Sole is hosting its inaugural “Strut Your Mutt” event this Saturday.
At the Strut Your Mutt event, you and your four-legged furry friend can walk with an ON running shoe rep,where you can test out a new pair of ON running shoes.
The quarter mile walk starts at 11:00 a.m.
After Strut Your Mutt, hang out for Pup and People treats and one special Pup will leave with the award of cutest Pup and receive their very own gift basket.
The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Saturday at Valley Sole which is located at 964 Airport Road in Huntsville.
10% of all ON sales during the event will be donated to the Huntsville Humane Society.
