Spelling co-champ Erin Howard honored by Alabama State Board of Education

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s Erin Howard got some special recognition from the Alabama State Board of Education.
The board honored the Grissom freshman with a resolution presented to her during their meeting in Montgomery Thursday morning.
Erin was one of eight students who wowed America at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year. They beat the dictionary, staying in play through 20 rounds of words.
Of the eight winners, Erin was the only one from Alabama.
Erin said Thursday’s honor was a reminder of her hard work over the last several years.
“My spelling bee journey has been six or seven years. I spent hours and hours every summer and every school year studying and learning every word I could. It’s been a long time, but I think it’s definitely worth it,” she said.
This year was the fourth year in a row Erin made it to the national competition.
