Rocket Republic Brewery hosts event for Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight, stakeholders and volunteers for the Huntsville Championship will be at the Rocket Republic Brewery for a fun event to promote the city’s new Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament happening next spring. The Korn Ferry Tour, commonly known as “The Road to the PGA,” is the level in which golfers receive their pro cards before advancing to the major tour.
With many elite players on an international scale expected to play, organizers say the Korn Ferry Tour’s stop in Rocket City really puts Huntsville on the map.
“With the Korn Ferry tour, you’ve got 28 stops. 4 countries. 20 different states,” says Penn Garvich, the tournament director for the Huntsville Championship. “So, for Huntsville to be included kind of in those 28 markets is an honor, and it’s really something unique for Huntsville to take advantage of.”
The Huntsville Championship will be at The Ledges on April 20-26.
