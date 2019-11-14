Rain chances into the evening and night with cool temperatures

A few light showers will continue into the evening and night. The bulk of the rain will be to the south and east of our area as the low pressure system moves northeastward. A very dry airmass is in place, so some rain may evaporate before reaching the ground. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s.
The workweek wraps up nicely with a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and highs near 50. Friday Night Football games will call for extra layers of clothing because temperatures will take a dive after sunset and kick-offs could be in the upper 30s with sinking temperatures as the game goes on.
Sunshine will be abundant this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Warmer weather slides back into the forecast next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s at the start of the week, but towards the middle of the week, highs will be in the low to mid-60s.
