(WAFF) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness month, and with lung cancer being the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., killing one person nearly every four minutes, it’s no doubt that this disease needs to be taken seriously.
One of the most important precautions you can take to protect yourself against lung cancer is to get scanned.
“Essentially, those who get lung cancer, often it does not cause symptoms," says Dr. Jacob Sands, a thoracic medical oncologist. “It ends up getting diagnosed much later on when it’s widespread, when it’s stage four, and at that point, we’re not talking about cure. By doing these scans each year within the population that qualifies, the likelihood of catching this early is much higher, and when we catch it early, we can actually cure it.”
People who qualify for a lung screening are those between the ages of 55 and 80 who have had a cigarette within the last 15 years.
If you’re unsure of your risk for lung cancer, visit savedbythescan.org. There you will be prompted to enter in some information about yourself to see if you qualify for a scan.
That’s what Milli Wilson did, and she ended up getting a scan that saved her life.
“Please, if you feel that you meet the criteria, even if you don’t know if you meet the criteria, go to savebythescan.org and find out," says Wilson. "And if you meet the criteria, please have your doctor order it for you so that you can have that scan done, so you can take charge of your life. I know I did, and it saved my life. It can save millions of lives. Just have the courage to do it.”
