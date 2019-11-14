Nonprofit hosts donation drive after death of homeless man in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The death of a Huntsville man has moved the community to action.
Huntsville police and family tell WAFF 48 News the body of David Vann was found Tuesday morning.
Ciera Elledge heads Tent City project, a nonprofit that helps gather supplies for the homeless community. She said David Vann’s death hit a nerve with the organization.
“It really shakes all of us, and luckily for us, something good is coming out of something so terrible, it’s really gotten the community involved,” she said.
She organized her team of volunteers to gather food, clothes, and warming supplies at the old Westlawn Middle School.
The goods will handed out back out to volunteers like Mandy Probus, who leads the non-profit Community of Hope.
Probus’ team will take it to the streets this week to help “friends.”
“The things we most needed last night, and that we’ll need tonight, and moving forward through all these temperatures are fire wood and propane, and hot hands. Things that can keep their body warm,” she said.
As the days get shorter and nights get colder, a little help could go a long way.
