Morgan County man severely beaten during violent home invasion

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man remains hospitalized following a violent home invasion that happened earlier this week in the Union Hill community in Morgan County.
Randy Webster heard a knock at the door, answered it, and nearly lost his life.
His son, Allen Webster, said that his father is in the hospital with breaks and fractures on his skull, a broken jaw, cheek bones and eye sockets. He’s had the first of many surgeries.
He was transferred to UAB Sunday morning.
Allen Webster says his dad doesn’t remember anything after opening his front door to someone knocking. He says the suspect beat his father with an object and left him for dead.
He also says the suspect stole eight to 10 guns from the home.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the attack since it happened early Sunday morning. However, the investigation is still ongoing with not many leads.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Swafford said they don’t know if Webster was targeted.
Sheriff’s deputies want to remind you to*never open your door to someone you don’t know.
