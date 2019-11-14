Missile research nonprofit celebrates workforce expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is known for major aerospace corporations like Boeing and Lockheed Martin being on the forefront of America’s missile technology.
However, there is a nonprofit checking their work, and expanding its operation in Huntsville.
Thursday, the Aerospace Corp. celebrated its planned workforce expansion.
Aerospace is a nonprofit funded by the federal government. Its’ scientists, analysts and engineers help answer tough questions on missile and space technology. It provides feedback to the government on successes and challenges facing the private missile market in the U.S..
The Huntsville-based staff of roughly 50 people is expected to grow to roughly 60 in the coming year.
Politicians, military officials and business leaders spoke at the event, and cited growing threats of Russian and Chinese missiles as a need to keep America’s missile research expanding.
Chairman Dale Strong said Aerospace helps put Madison County on the map.
“People like each of you that’s protecting our country, our allies, and making sure we have the most prepared war fighter that the world has ever seen,” he said.
As for what’s next, Aerospace has it’s sights set on helping NASA’s plans to return to the moon.
Former astronaut and Aerospace Principal Scientist Larry Delucas said traveling in space provides new challenges to the human body.
“We have to find ways to shield the crew. That may be materials thing where we coat the outside of the ship with a lightweight material, that we don’t have right that right now," he said.
Aerospace could help bridge the gap.
