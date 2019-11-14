Medicare enrollment closes next month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From co-pays and deductibles to prescription drug plans, comparing and choosing insurance coverage can be confusing.
Plans often change their benefits and costs from year to year, so open enrollment is your one opportunity to make changes that best meet your current needs.
“Every year there’s a period of time where people who are on Medicare can take a look and make sure their prescription drug coverage fits their needs,” said Alabama Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown.
Some people are able to enroll without a problem, but that’s not the case for everyone. Luckily, there’s a program that can help with open enrollment.
“People who are on Medicare can talk to certified Medicare counselors throughout the state, and the thing I love about this program is that these counselors are not pushing any particular product,” said Brown. “They are just helping them as they try to navigate all the many programs that are out there for prescription drug coverage.”
Those counselors are making sure you get the most bang for your buck. You can reach those counselors online or by calling 1-800-243-5463.
“The plan you’re happy with may be changing for the next year or you may have new drugs that may not be covered by your old plan. So, that’s why it’s a great idea to check every year,” said Brown.
Prescription drug assistance is also available through a program called Senior Rx.
If you have not enrolled yet, you still have a couple of weeks to get that done. The deadline is Dec. 7.
