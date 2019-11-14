$2.5M approved for two rec centers in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a big day for people who live in two communities in the Tennessee Valley. By the end of next summer, new rec centers will be built in New Hope and Gurley.
Each rec center will cost more than $1 million.
Talks and plans for the rec centers in New Hope and Gurley have been discussed for two years. Commissioner Craig Hill says by bidding out the projects now, the county got a good deal and is saving more than half a million dollars for the cost of construction.
The site of the current recreational center in New Hope will soon be replaced with a larger building and taller roof where kids will be able to play basketball and volleyball and seating for more than 400 people.
The new rec center in New Hope will cost a little more than $1 million. The rec center in Gurley cost more than $1.5 million.
County Commissioners are getting a cheaper price than they originally thought because they’ve done some of the early work preparing the area.
“First we had some site prep and some work that was going to done by contractors and then we took it out and decided to do it in house because we have the ability to do it in house and we can save tax payers money and we saved half a million dollars by doing that. They’re good projects, we’re excited about them and glad we have a price tag we can afford and we’re using tax payers money very well,” said Hill.
Hill said construction will start before the end of the year and both rec centers should be open and ready for your children to use before next summer.
