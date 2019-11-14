‘It seems like it was a setup,” Aniah Blanchard’s parents tell Dr. Phil in segment to air Thursday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother and stepfather of Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old Auburn woman reported missing three weeks ago, are not giving up hope that their daughter could still be found alive.
The couple is appearing in a satellite interview with Dr. Phil in a segment on his popular, nationally syndicated talk show.
In their interview, Blanchard’s parents say they believe someone she knows set her up to be kidnapped. Their belief is that someone Blanchard knows may have given 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, who has been arrested and charged with her kidnapping, access to her.
“I have feelings that there may be somebody that she knows that has set her up,” Blanchard’s mother Angela Harris said.
Without giving specifics to impede the investigation, Walt and Angela Harris tell Dr. Phil that investigators are looking into a lead that someone from Blanchard’s world may have bridged the gap between Blanchard and Yazeed.
The full interview will air on ‘Dr. Phil’ Thursday, Nov. 14 at 4:00 p.m. on WTVM.
Watch two videos from Walt and Angela Harris’ interview, including what they have to say to their daughter if she’s watching, below.
