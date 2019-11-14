Decatur couple hospitalized after home burglary; stolen vehicle still sought

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have found the suspect in a violent home burglary. But they’re still searching for the vehicle they say he stole.
Police got a call about a home burglary on Essex Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Responding officers determined that the suspect had entered the residence and, after a disturbance, drove away in the couple’s silver 2017 Honda CR-V with the license plate HBN846.
The residents of the home were both transported to Huntsville Hospital to receive treatment for their non-life threatening but severe injuries. Both were still hospitalized and in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.
Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Warren Andrew Bennett Jr. of Athens.
Bennett was arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges Thursday afternoon. Decatur police say Bennett will be extradited for his active warrants in Decatur, which are two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault.
At this time, the stolen vehicle has not been located. The CRV is believed to be missing the spoiler above the rear view window.
