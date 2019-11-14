Afternoon and evening rain chances with more cold today

We’re in for a gloomy day across the Tennessee Valley with a lot more cloud cover expected to move into the Valley. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer this afternoon as they climb towards the 50-degree mark. Clouds will increase throughout the morning and we could also see a few light showers with them through the afternoon. Precipitation won’t be heavy at all and it may not even reach the ground in a lot of spots. That evaporation as the rain falls, could cool the air down enough to lead to periods of sleet if the showers last into the overnight hours. The best likelihood of this would be for areas of northeast Alabama and near Sand Mountain.