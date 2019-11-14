Afternoon and evening rain chances with more cold today

Happy Thursday! Another chilly start to the day out there today, but temperatures aren’t nearly as cold as they were yesterday.
We’re in for a gloomy day across the Tennessee Valley with a lot more cloud cover expected to move into the Valley. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer this afternoon as they climb towards the 50-degree mark. Clouds will increase throughout the morning and we could also see a few light showers with them through the afternoon. Precipitation won’t be heavy at all and it may not even reach the ground in a lot of spots. That evaporation as the rain falls, could cool the air down enough to lead to periods of sleet if the showers last into the overnight hours. The best likelihood of this would be for areas of northeast Alabama and near Sand Mountain.
Clouds and showers are possible to start the morning on Friday, but the clouds should clear quickly. That means we will likely be in for another cool morning across the Valley. As clouds clear out we should see a nice sunny afternoon, but that doesn’t mean we will see a whole lot of warmth. Temperatures on Friday will stay right around 50-degrees and will be even colder for the evening for those high school playoff games! Wind chills Friday evening will likely be into the upper 20s, so make sure you’re bundled up!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
