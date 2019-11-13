Year-round entertainment district approved in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - People in Sheffield will soon be able to enjoy the city’s entertainment district year-round.
The Sheffield City Council voted unanimously to have the entertainment district, which was first approved in 2018, operate 365 days a year, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
There are still rules and restrictions to be ironed out with this new approval. One of the issues to be discussed is what times the district will operate every day.
Under this designation, alcoholic beverages can be consumed in public in a defined area of the district.
The year-round change will not take effect until all of the rules and restrictions are ironed out.
