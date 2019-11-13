VOTE NOW: 48 Fever Play of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Voting is now open for the the 48 Fever Play of the Year. Each week students and fans voted between three nominees to select our Play of the Week. Now, all the weekly winners will have a chance to become Play of the Year.
First round voting will end at 3PM on Friday, November 22. You can vote daily for your favorite play.
The top three plays with the most votes will advance to our Championship Round. Voting will be reset and a winner will be announced ahead of the state football championship games.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.