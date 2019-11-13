Sex offender arrested in Shoals drug trafficking investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A drug trafficking investigation in the Shoals has resulted in an arrest.
On Nov. 8, investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Russellville Police Department assigned to the ALEA Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Region E, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, conducted a search warrant in Russellville.
The sheriff’s office says the search warrant was the culmination of an extensive investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs from the northern Shoals area into Franklin County.
The investigation targeted Keith Lamar Boddie, also known as Keith Lamar Beckwith.
Investigators say Boddie was found to be a source of drug distribution within Franklin County.
Boddie was convicted in 2013 for attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 in Lauderdale Counrty. He is listed as a sex offender in Alabama.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained felony arrest warrants for Boddie on the charges of distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a pistol, possession of cocaine and first-degree possession of marijuana.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force took Boddie into custody and he was booked into the Franklin County Jail on those charges.
Investigators say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.