Huntsville students get a hand registering to vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Huntsville high schools are getting a little help registering to vote.
The League of Women Voters helped host a mock election and voter registration drive at Lee High School Wednesday. Students learned about ballots and election equipment. They were also able to register to vote if they are old enough.
“This is a very important election year that all the young people need to get involved. You build habits when you’re younger. If you start voting as a young adult, then you’re more likely to continue voting, and we think that’s very important,” said Kathy Jones of the League of Women Voters.
Wednesday’s event was in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley and the Madison County Probate Office.
The league will visit other Huntsville city high schools in the next few weeks to continue to help 18-year-olds get registered.
