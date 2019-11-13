Huntsville school leaders discuss bullying warning signs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, school leaders discussed their plan to prevent bullying in Huntsville City Schools. Warning signs that a child is being bullied or a child is bullying were all highlighted.
What parents can do is keep an eye out for warning signs of cyber bullying in the apps and games their children play online.
Any kind of bullying is usually accompanied by mood or behavior changes in children.
Counselors say play the games they play online and see if anything seems off.
Check in with your child regularly and see who they’re playing with.
Talk with them about what’s safe online behavior.
But counselors say in every single case, there’s one important thing you always want to do: make sure your children know you support them.
