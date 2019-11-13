Galaxy of Lights 2019 begins November 15

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An annual tradition for many across the Tennessee Valley returns this weekend. The Galaxy of Lights opens up for foot traffic November 15. Driving nights begin November 29.
You can find dates, times and tickets on the Huntsville Botanical Garden’s website.
A display along this year’s tour will pay homage to the late Dr. John Higginbotham, who decorated his Horseshoe Trail home for Christmas for over 20 years. He passed away earlier this year.
