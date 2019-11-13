Coldest start in nearly two years

Happy Wednesday! We’re waking up to our coldest temperatures in nearly two years out there this morning!
Temperatures are into the mid-teens and low 20s out there to start our Wednesday. Close to record breaking cold for the second straight day! Wind isn’t nearly as bad as it was for much of Tuesday, but our wind chill is still into the single digits and low teens to start off the day today. Today will be slightly warmer than what we experienced yesterday as we will climb into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon and should see plenty of sunshine. Overall, it will still be chilly with wind chills into the upper 30s through the afternoon.
Our next chance at precipitation will move in tomorrow with a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico. The best chance of rain will be to the south of the Tennessee River and into central Alabama. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover across the Valley on Thursday and that will keep temperatures near the 50-degree mark. From there it looks like we will dry back up for the weekend with temperatures into the mid 50s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
