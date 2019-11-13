Coldest start in nearly two years

Temperatures are into the mid-teens and low 20s out there to start our Wednesday. Close to record breaking cold for the second straight day! Wind isn’t nearly as bad as it was for much of Tuesday, but our wind chill is still into the single digits and low teens to start off the day today. Today will be slightly warmer than what we experienced yesterday as we will climb into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon and should see plenty of sunshine. Overall, it will still be chilly with wind chills into the upper 30s through the afternoon.